Police seek sexual assault suspect who met victim in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police are seeking public assistance identifying the suspect in an alleged sexual assault last month.

The incident is said to have taken place early in the morning on July 15, after the victim met the suspect near Robson and Granville streets.

The pair reportedly got in a vehicle and left downtown Vancouver together.

Surveillance images obtained by police indicate the man may have worn a light-coloured shirt, checkered shorts and flip flops around the time of the offence. He has short black hair and a black beard.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the department at 604-717-0603.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for more information on the alleged assault.