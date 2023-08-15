Peterborough police seek truck that struck Water Street hydro pole

The Peterborough Police Service’s traffic unit is seeking help in locating a vehicle that struck a hydro pole on Tuesday.
Police say the collision happened around 8:10 a.m. on Water Street in the southbound lanes near Marina Boulevard.
“The collision caused extensive damage to the hydro pole,” police said.
Officers are looking for information on the driver and vehicle. It’s believed the dump trailer of the vehicle sustained damage and the vehicle’s passenger side mirror will be missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 ext. 289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca
