Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police seek truck that struck Water Street hydro pole

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 3:38 pm
Police in Peterborough are looking for this vehicle involved in a crash on Water Street. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough are looking for this vehicle involved in a crash on Water Street. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Peterborough Police Service’s traffic unit is seeking help in locating a vehicle that struck a hydro pole on Tuesday.

Police say the collision happened around 8:10 a.m. on Water Street in the southbound lanes near Marina Boulevard.

“The collision caused extensive damage to the hydro pole,” police said.

Officers are looking for information on the driver and vehicle. It’s believed the dump trailer of the vehicle sustained damage and the vehicle’s passenger side mirror will be missing.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 ext. 289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca

More on Crime
CollisionPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeWater StreetPeterborough trafficWater Street CrashHydro pole struckhydro policefled accidentleave accident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices