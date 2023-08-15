Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dog finds tennis ball with sewing needle at park in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 2:37 pm
A tennis ball with a sewing needle stuck in it was found at a park in Peterborough on Aug. 11, 2023.
A tennis ball with a sewing needle stuck in it was found at a park in Peterborough on Aug. 11, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after a tennis ball with a protruding sewing needle stuck was found at a park in Peterborough, Ont., last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers investigated an online report from a man who on Aug. 11 was walking his dog at the Knights of Columbus Park on Park Street North. The man reported that his dog picked up a tennis ball near some children’s play equipment.

Police say the man discovered the ball had a sewing needle stuck in it.

Trending Now

“And when (the ball) bounced, the needle would move in and out,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca

More on Crime
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimePeterborough ParkPark Street NorthKnights of Columbus Parkneedle foundtennis ball with needle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices