Dog finds tennis ball with sewing needle at park in Peterborough: police

Police are investigating after a tennis ball with a protruding sewing needle stuck was found at a park in Peterborough, Ont., last week.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers investigated an online report from a man who on Aug. 11 was walking his dog at the Knights of Columbus Park on Park Street North. The man reported that his dog picked up a tennis ball near some children’s play equipment.
Police say the man discovered the ball had a sewing needle stuck in it.
“And when (the ball) bounced, the needle would move in and out,” police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca
