High-risk offender released in Calgary: CPS

The Calgary Police Service says a high-risk offender was released to the community Tuesday.

Daniel Christopher Leonard, 45, was released after serving a 28-month sentence for sexual assault.

A statement from police sent Tuesday warned that Leonard has multiple convictions for sexual assault, indecent acts and failing to comply with probation that have resulted in jail time. Police say the majority of his crimes happened in Red Deer, Edmonton and Calgary, and he targeted women he did not know.

Leonard will be closely monitored by the Calgary Police Service High Risk Offender Program. He is described as five feet 11 inches tall, 195 pounds and bald with brown eyes.

“The Calgary Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the release of Leonard,” police said in a news release.

“Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.”

The Calgary Police Service High-Risk Offender Program (HROP) monitors offenders who have been released by the courts to the Calgary community and who have been determined to have a high risk to reoffend in a violent or sexual manner, according to police. Officers use many factors and a number of tactics to ensure offenders are abiding by court-imposed conditions to manage their risk to the community.