Calgary introduces outdoor water restrictions in response to drought conditions

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The City of Calgary announced new restrictions on outdoor watering Tuesday morning.

“We continue to see dry conditions and record low natural flow levels on the Bow and Elbow Rivers,” explained Nicole Newton, Calgary’s manager of natural environment and adaptation. “Also, Environment Canada is predicting a warm and dry winter, so this is an important measure to help us sustain Calgary’s water supply in the Glenmore Reservoir through to the spring, as well as to support our neighbours and the river health downstream.”

According to the water utility bylaw, the Stage 1 restrictions include:

Watering of lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs with a hose connected sprinkler will be reduced to once per week for a maximum of two hours, within specified time periods (4am- 7am, 9am-11am, and 7pm-10pm). House numbers ending with an odd number may water on Thursdays or Sundays, while houses ending with an even number may water on Wednesdays or Saturdays.

Reducing watering programs for certified customers with a Tier One water managed system by 10 per cent and Tier Two water managed systems by 15 per cent.

A ban on pesticide or fertilizer application that require potable water, unless exception granted by the director of water services.

A ban on washing of sidewalks, driveways, exterior buildings walls except for child care facilities, food and beverage establishments, and animal care facilities that are required to do so under health and safety regulations.

A ban on window washing except for licensed cleaning services.

A ban on outdoor vehicle washing except for vehicles that must be cleaned under health and safety regulations.

A ban on the filling of fountains and decorative features.

Under Stage 1, there will be no restrictions on:

Story continues below advertisement