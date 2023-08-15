Edmonton man accused of yelling hate speech, exposing self; police seeking suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are asking for help identifying a man accused of yelling hate speech at a family and exposing himself near the University of Alberta.

Police say at around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, in the area of Whyte Avenue and 111 Street, a man approached a couple and their 15-year-old son and started acting aggressively and yelling homophobic and xenophobic comments.

The suspect also pulled his pants down and exposed himself, according to the police report.

The EPS hate crimes unit is being consulted in the investigation, police said.

View image in full screen Police have provided a photo of the man accused of yelling hate speech and exposing himself to a family near the University of Alberta. Supplied / Edmonton Police

Police said the suspect’s image is being circulated in hopes someone may be able to identify him. He is described by police as a man between 20 and 30 years old with a slim build, black medium-length hair and some black facial hair. He was wearing a black hat, black headphones, black shorts, a grey zip hoodie, pink and blue socks, and black and pink running shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.