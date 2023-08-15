Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lower Sackville man dead after being hit by transport truck on N.S. highway

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 10:08 am
FILE. Police car. View image in full screen
FILE. Police car. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from Lower Sackville has died after being struck by a transport truck on the side of a Nova Scotia highway, police say.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said emergency personnel responded to the collision on Highway 104 in Springhill Junction around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“RCMP officers learned that a tractor trailer was travelling on the highway when it struck the driver of a pickup truck who had parked and exited his vehicle to secure the load he was transporting,” the release said.

The 53-year-old died at the scene. The passenger of his Chevrolet Silverado, a youth, was not injured.

Trending Now

The driver of the tractor trailer was also not injured.

Police said the highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” the release said.

More on Canada
RCMPCrashFatal CrashFatal CollisionLower Sackvilletractor trailertransport trucktractor-trailer crashspringhill junction
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices