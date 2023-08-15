Lower Sackville man dead after being hit by transport truck on N.S. highway

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Lower Sackville has died after being struck by a transport truck on the side of a Nova Scotia highway, police say.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said emergency personnel responded to the collision on Highway 104 in Springhill Junction around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“RCMP officers learned that a tractor trailer was travelling on the highway when it struck the driver of a pickup truck who had parked and exited his vehicle to secure the load he was transporting,” the release said.

The 53-year-old died at the scene. The passenger of his Chevrolet Silverado, a youth, was not injured.

The driver of the tractor trailer was also not injured.

Police said the highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” the release said.