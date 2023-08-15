Woman dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Brampton on Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to Major William Sharpe Drive and Chinguacousy Road just after 11 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Police said a woman was pronounced dead in hospital.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.
The circumstances of the collision were not immediately released.
The investigation is ongoing and the major collision bureau has taken over.
