Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 9:54 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police say a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Brampton on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Major William Sharpe Drive and Chinguacousy Road just after 11 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said a woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Trending Now

The circumstances of the collision were not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing and the major collision bureau has taken over.

More on Toronto
peel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionPedestrian StruckBrampton CollisionBrampton pedestrian struckChinguacousy RoadMajor William Sharpe Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices