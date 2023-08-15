Menu

Crime

3rd suspect identified, arrested in death of 16-year-old from London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 9:15 am
The front of a London police cruiser and caution tape blocking off a residential street on a sunny day. View image in full screen
London, Ont., police seen Aug. 10, 2023 at the intersection of Russell Avenue and Marlborough Avenue in relation to a suspicious death investigation. Marshall Healey / 980 CFPL
A third suspect has been identified in connection with the death of 16-year-old Malik McDonnell-Mills of London, Ont., police say.

The suspect, also a 16-year-old, was arrested Monday night.

Police had previously said that only two suspects were wanted in the case, but in announcing the third suspect’s arrest police explained that “through the course of the investigation, members of the LPS Major Crime Section identified a third suspect male.”

The third suspect, arrested Monday night, joins another 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old Treyton Hoffman, who were arrested earlier that day. All three have been charged with manslaughter. The 16-year-old suspects are not being named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Trending Now

McDonnell-Mills died in hospital the evening of Aug. 9. Police say he died of injuries from an “altercation” involving “a group of male youths” in the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road.

London PoliceManslaughterLondon crimefatal altercationLondon teen killedmalik mcdonnell-millsaltercation results in death
