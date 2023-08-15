Menu

Crime

Charges laid after altercation at Wilmot community event

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 15, 2023 9:21 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Four men are facing charges after an assault during an outdoor community event in Wilmot Township.

Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Trussler Road and Snyder’s Road East Friday afternoon.

Investigators say two individuals sustained minor injuries after being involved in an altercation just after 4 p.m. One of the victims was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation led to the arrest of four men from Kitchener: a 37-year-old, a 39-year-old, a 43-year-old and a 45-year-old.

Investigators would also like to speak to another man who police allege was seen brandishing what appeared to be a handgun. He was last seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and a beige vest.

Waterloo regional police want to speak to this man in an investigation into an assault at an outdoor community event in Wilmot Township.
Waterloo regional police want to speak to this man in an investigation into an assault at an outdoor community event in Wilmot Township. WRPS

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9997 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

