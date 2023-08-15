Menu

Crime

Shooting in Toronto’s east end sends man to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 6:18 am
Police on scene following a shooting in Toronto's east end on Aug. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a shooting in Toronto's east end on Aug. 14, 2023. Global News
A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city’s east end on Monday night, officials say.

Toronto police said they were called to Pape and Langley avenues at around 11:57 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics told Global News they took a patient to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Trending Now

No suspect information has been released.

Toronto PoliceShootingToronto shootingLeslievilleShooting TorontoPape AvenueLangley Avenue
