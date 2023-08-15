Shooting in Toronto’s east end sends man to hospital

A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city’s east end on Monday night, officials say.
Toronto police said they were called to Pape and Langley avenues at around 11:57 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Paramedics told Global News they took a patient to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
No suspect information has been released.
