Shooting in Toronto’s east end sends man to hospital

A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city’s east end on Monday night, officials say.

Toronto police said they were called to Pape and Langley avenues at around 11:57 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics told Global News they took a patient to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information has been released.