Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Watchdog deployed after RCMP shoot man following Grand Forks standoff

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 10:56 pm
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating after police in Grand Forks shot a man on Saturday. View image in full screen
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating after police in Grand Forks shot a man on Saturday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has been called to Grand Forks where police shot a man following a standoff.

BC RCMP said officers were called to a home in the Boundary community on Aug. 12 to reports of a possible stolen vehicle.

In a media release, Mounties said responding officers “encountered a man who retreated back into the home,” after which police surrounded the property and called in an emergency response team.

Click to play video: 'Questions linger as IIO investigates fatal weekend shooting'
Questions linger as IIO investigates fatal weekend shooting

“Multiple attempts over several hours were made to have the man leave the home before he reportedly walked out carrying a weapon,” RCMP said in the release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“One officer discharged their firearm striking him.”

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office, which probes all incidents involving serious harm or death in interactions with police, has now been tasked to review officers’ actions.

 

More on Crime
RCMPPolice ShootingIIOStandoffGrand ForksIndependent Investigations Officepolice-involved shootingRCMP ShootingEmergency Response TeamGrand Forks RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices