Watchdog deployed after RCMP shoot man following Grand Forks standoff

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has been called to Grand Forks where police shot a man following a standoff.
BC RCMP said officers were called to a home in the Boundary community on Aug. 12 to reports of a possible stolen vehicle.
In a media release, Mounties said responding officers “encountered a man who retreated back into the home,” after which police surrounded the property and called in an emergency response team.
“Multiple attempts over several hours were made to have the man leave the home before he reportedly walked out carrying a weapon,” RCMP said in the release.
“One officer discharged their firearm striking him.”
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to hospital.
The Independent Investigations Office, which probes all incidents involving serious harm or death in interactions with police, has now been tasked to review officers’ actions.
