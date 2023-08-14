‘Lots of memories’: 8-year-old fundraises for B.C. hospitals on anniversary of dad’s death

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been one year since eight-year-old Anders Yee and his mother Susanna Yee lost an irreplaceable member of their family — father and husband Kevin Yee.

With “lots of memories” to cherish and celebrate, the youngest Yee set up a snack stand on Monday to raise funds for Victoria hospitals, including the one where his dad was treated after his brain aneurism.

“I want to look back. It’s just nice to honour that, and do a lemonade and ice cream stand and donate,” Anders told Global News.

“He always liked photography. He was the one who always took photos … He would always help out.”

Kevin died at the age of 55 after spending a short time on life support at Royal Jubilee Hospital.

Proceeds from Anders’ stand will go to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Thanks to some local supporters, friends and family, he had raised $225 before even opening it on Monday morning.

Susanna said her son is a “fighter,” having spent five weeks at Victoria General Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit as a premature infant himself.

“(Kevin) has been so proud of him since day one,” she told Global News.

“He is on the spectrum as well, he’s a high-functioning autistic and I think that is one of the things that is his super power, and the reason that he’s doing this — being outgoing and thinking of others.”

Monday was Anders’ second lemonade stand in memory of his father. During spring break, he raised about $80 for Victoria Hospitals Foundation as well.

Avery Brohman, CEO of the foundation, said Anders inspires her and is “really illustrating that a small gift can go a big way and make a big impact.”

“I feel grateful that I can be a part of something like this and I know our care teams inside the hospitals are also grateful,” she said.

“This has definitely created a ripple effect and people are talking about young Anders and just what he’s doing, and the power of philanthropy for our hospitals.”

About 40 per cent of the equipment at Royal Jubilee Hospital is funded by donors, she added, meaning gifts like Anders’ really do make a difference.