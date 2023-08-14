Menu

DFO patrol boat falls onto highway in Campbell River

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 9:59 pm
A DFO patrol boat fell onto the highway in Campbell River on Monday morning. View image in full screen
A DFO patrol boat fell onto the highway in Campbell River on Monday morning. Courtesy: Campbell River RCMP
Officials are investigating how a Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) patrol vessel broke free while being towed on a Vancouver Island highway.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. Monday on Highway 19 in Campbell River, involving a DFO Conservation and Protection boat.

The DFO said the Titan rigid inflatable “unexpectedly detached” from its trailer hitch and fell onto the highway.

No one was hurt in the incident, and no vehicles collided with the boat, however the trailer suffered some damage, the DFO said.

RCMP attended the scene, and the boat was removed from the highway by early afternoon.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

