Bystanders assaulted while trying to stop attack on Saskatoon cab driver

A Saskatoon cab driver and two other victims were assaulted on Saturday night by a drunk man, according to Saskatoon police.

The cab driver, 47, said that the suspect refused to pay for the ride and assaulted him during a fight. Two others nearby, 16 and 18, tried to step in and help but were also assaulted.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, fled on foot but was caught by police. They said he appeared to be drink and had blood on him.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested nearby who was believed to be involved. Police say she fought during the arrest and assaulted an officer.

The victims sustained small injuries. One of the bystanders was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 25-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault, assault, fraud and breach of conditions.

The 20-year-old woman was charged with assault and assaulting a police officer.