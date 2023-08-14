Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bystanders assaulted while trying to stop attack on Saskatoon cab driver

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 6:56 pm
A Saskatoon cab driver and two other victims were assaulted on Saturday night by a drunk man, according to Saskatoon police. . View image in full screen
A Saskatoon cab driver and two other victims were assaulted on Saturday night by a drunk man, according to Saskatoon police. . File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Saskatoon cab driver and two other victims were assaulted on Saturday night by a drunk man, according to Saskatoon police.

The cab driver, 47, said that the suspect refused to pay for the ride and assaulted him during a fight. Two others nearby, 16 and 18, tried to step in and help but were also assaulted.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, fled on foot but was caught by police. They said he appeared to be drink and had blood on him.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested nearby who was believed to be involved. Police say she fought during the arrest and assaulted an officer.

Trending Now

The victims sustained small injuries. One of the bystanders was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 25-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault, assault, fraud and breach of conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

The 20-year-old woman was charged with assault and assaulting a police officer.

More on Canada
CrimeSaskatchewan NewsPoliceSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon PoliceAssaultSaskatoon Cab
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices