Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kitten found in Quesnel to have tail amputated, but expected to recover: SPCA

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 6:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Kitten on last legs rescued and nursed back to health'
Kitten on last legs rescued and nursed back to health
Tilly, a badly injured kitten found on the shore of Dragon Lake in Quesnel, B.C., was brought by rescuers to the local BC SPCA. Through medical intervention, she has recovered from her more serious wounds and may be available for adoption as early as September.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A kitten found sick and badly injured in Quesnel, B.C. must still undergo another surgery, but is expected to fully recover and be ready for adoption next month, according to the BC SPCA.

Tilly was recently found along the shores of Dragon Lake, where a local spotted her from her bedroom window, coaxed her out from under a boat dock with food, wrapped her in a blanket, and brought her to the BC SPCA, the society said Monday.

At the time, the kitten was covered in insects and infected, with an open wound on her chest and back and serious damage to her tail. Her wounds are believed to have come from a predator, according to the BC SPCA.

“She was cold, pale, dehydrated and barely able to lift her little head,” recalled Colby O’Flynn, senior manager for North Cariboo, in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Happy ending for abandoned puppies found under trailer'
Happy ending for abandoned puppies found under trailer

Tilly was driven an hour-and-a-half to the nearest emergency veterinarian. Before undergoing her first operation, she rested for several days on antibiotics, pain control and fluids.

Trending Now

The clinic cleaned her wounds and removed dead tissue and insects. Staff put tubes in to allow for drainage and healing, and her wounds are almost fully closed, O’Flynn said.

When she recovers, a tail amputation and spaying is next for the 10-week-old kitten.

“Tilly’s doctor is impressed with her healing and was finally able to change her prognosis from day-by-day to a full recovery,” O’Flynn said.

“Right now, she is on medication to make her comfortable, so we have not had the chance to see her fun and playful side yet, but we have all fallen in love with the affectionate little love-bug.”

Advertisement
More on BC
BC SPCAKittensBC wildlifeQuesnelGood news storiesInjured animalsQuesnel Newsanimal recovery storiesNorth Cariboo BC SPCATilly kitten
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices