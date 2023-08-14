Menu

Crime

Man allegedly photographed 5-year-old child in Richmond Hill church bathroom

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 4:34 pm
A 39-year-old man was charged with voyeurism and police are concerned there may be more victims.
A 39-year-old man was charged with voyeurism and police are concerned there may be more victims. YRP / Handout
Police in Richmond Hill are concerned there may be more victims after a man was charged with voyeurism.

York Regional Police said they were called to a church in Richmond Hill on Sunday for reports a man was in the women’s bathroom.

Police said the man took a photograph of a five-year-old child while she was using the washroom. The incident took place two days earlier, according to police.

Trending Now

A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with voyeurism, police said.

The church is located on Bayview Avenue, just south of 19th Avenue.

The force has issued an appeal in case there were more developments.

CrimeYork Regional PoliceYork RegionYRPRichmond HillVoyeurismBayview Avenue19th Avenue
