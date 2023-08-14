Suspect sought after jewelry store robbery reported in Markham, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a “smash-and-grab” robbery was reported at a jewelry store in Markham.

York Regional Police said on Aug. 12 just after 5 p.m., officers were called to a business in the Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road area for reports of a robbery.

Police said a male suspect entered the jewelry store, smashed a display case with a hammer and took a quantity of jewelry before being chased off by the owner.

“The suspect was able to get away and was last seen running northbound on Kennedy Road,” police said in a news release. “The suspect may have injuries as a result of the broken glass case.”

Officers are searching for a man standing five-feet, eight-inches tall with a thin build. He was seen wearing sunglasses, a black mask and a dark, hooded sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.