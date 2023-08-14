Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after jewelry store robbery reported in Markham, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 3:29 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Markham. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Markham. York Regional Police / handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a “smash-and-grab” robbery was reported at a jewelry store in Markham.

York Regional Police said on Aug. 12 just after 5 p.m., officers were called to a business in the Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road area for reports of a robbery.

Police said a male suspect entered the jewelry store, smashed a display case with a hammer and took a quantity of jewelry before being chased off by the owner.

“The suspect was able to get away and was last seen running northbound on Kennedy Road,” police said in a news release. “The suspect may have injuries as a result of the broken glass case.”

Trending Now

Officers are searching for a man standing five-feet, eight-inches tall with a thin build. He was seen wearing sunglasses, a black mask and a dark, hooded sweater.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeRobberyYork Regional PoliceYRPMarkham Crimecrime markhamjewelry store robber
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices