Canadian TV series centred on race and identity among projects added to TIFF lineup

A documentary series challenging problematic beliefs about Canada’s Black history and another centring the life experience of 11 First Nations in Quebec are among the latest additions to the Toronto International Film Festival lineup.

The projects are among the nine television series screening as part of TIFF’s Primetime program.

CBC’s “Black Life: Untold Stories,” directed by Leslie Norville, is a reframing of Black history with Black Lives Matter Canada co-founder Sandy Hudson and former pro hockey player P.K. Subban among those attached as producers.

Meanwhile, Abenaki writer and director Kim O’Bomsawin looks to decolonize old ideas with four-part CBC series “Telling Our Story,” with a primarily Indigenous production team.

Other announced Canadian series include the Crave comedy “Bria Mack Gets A Life,” about a 25-year-old Black woman navigating a white world, directed by Sasha Leigh Henry.

Among the notable international projects is Netflix’s “All the Light We Cannot See,” based on the 2014 Second World War novel and co-created by Steven Knight and Canadian Shawn Levy. The cast includes Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie.

There’s also “Expats,” Lulu Wang’s followup to “The Farewell” starring Nicole Kidman as an expat in Hong Kong, as well as “Bad Boy,” an Israeli series about a teen sent to a juvenile detention facility. The “Bad Boy” creative team includes Ron Leshem, who created the Israeli mini-series that inspired HBO’s “Euphoria.”