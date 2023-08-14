71-year-old in wheelchair injured in Vernon hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C., man was injured Friday when a Lexus knocked him down as he crossed the road at a marked intersection.

The crash happened at the intersection of 34th St and 28th Avenue in Vernon Friday, Aug. 11 at around 3:50 p.m., as the 71-year-old, who uses a wheelchair, attempted to cross.

“He was struck by a vehicle travelling south-bound on 34th Street,” RCMP said.

“After hitting the man, the vehicle reversed, went around the injured man and continued on 34th Street. The vehicle was last seen turning westbound onto 27th Avenue.”

Police said witnesses described the vehicle as a black four-door Lexus sedan that will have obvious front-end damage.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the second hit and run in Vernon in a matter of a week.

The first occurred Aug. 6 at the intersection of 29th Avenue and 30th Street. Bystanders came to the aid of the women, who were later taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In that case, Mounties are looking for a black lifted Dodge 1500. A lifted truck is one that has been modified to raise the suspension so it appears higher off the ground.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2023-14157.