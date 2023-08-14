Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

August 18 – Heart Fit Clinic

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted August 14, 2023 12:42 pm
Heart Fit Clinic View image in full screen
Only Clinic in Canada Dedicated to Preventing and Reversing Heart Disease. Heart Fit Clinic
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Heart Fit Clinic will be on Talk To The Experts this weekend – Saturday, August 18th at 11:00am!
There is never a bad time to examine just where your health truly is. It’s time to contact the Heart Fit Clinic!

Ever have those spicy wings and experience a bit of acid reflux, but didn’t think too much about it? Did you know that people with acid reflux are more likely to have heart disease, abnormal heartbeats, plaque buildup in the arteries and reduced blood flow to the heart? Understand your risks with Heart Fit Clinic’s advanced  screening methods not found anywhere else AND proven reversal treatments!

Trending Now

Become the healthiest version of yourself!

Call now to book your free consultation today by calling 780-733-1233 or visit heartfit.ca

More on Canada
630 CHED Talk to the ExpertsHeart HealthHeart Fit Clinic630 ched heart fit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices