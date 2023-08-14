Dog walker had nose broken during assault: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Not even the presence of man’s best friend could prevent an assault over the weekend.

The Guelph Police Service was called to the area of Eramosa Road and Victoria Road North Saturday morning.

A man was walking his dog around 9 a.m. when he saw another man standing on the corner yelling and swearing.

Investigators say the man attempted to avoid the cursing man but was approached and punched in the face.

The impact resulted in a bloody, broken nose. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the suspect is in his 30s, five feet 11 inches tall with a stocky build and balding with unkempt hair and beard. They say he could have a birthmark on his left cheek.

He was last seen wearing a dirty blue jacket, grey pants and white shoes.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or have more information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7320 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.