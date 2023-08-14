$28M redevelopment coming for Yorkdale Mall: real estate developer

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Oxford Properties Group says it will spend $28 million to redevelop Yorkdale mall’s main corridor and food court.

The real estate developer says the changes made over the next year will help the Toronto mall meet demand from luxury brands for prime retail space.

It has yet to reveal what stores will move into the renovated corridor, but says they will be highly sought-after brands, including some entering the Canadian market for the first time.

Meanwhile, Oxford’s changes to Yorkdale’s Dine on 3 food court will expand seating to accommodate 1,200 diners and add nine new restaurant concepts.

To make construction easier, Oxford says some stores have been relocated from the mall’s central corridor to other areas of the property.

The mall is also preparing to welcome retailers Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren, along with Chinese jewelry brand Qeelin and women’s apparel retailer Anine Bing, this season.