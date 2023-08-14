Highway 401 westbound closed at Guelph Line after head-on crash

See more sharing options

The Ontario Provincial Police say a portion of Highway 401 is closed in Milton following a serious crash on Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened after 6 a.m. and has closed Highway 401’s westbound lanes at Guelph Line.

The head-on crash occurred due to a wrong way driver, police said.

Investigators said a driver is in custody for suspected impaired driving.

The other driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

It is unknown when the westbound lanes will reopen.

Collision; wb #Hwy401 closed at Guelph line. 2 vehicle head-on crash. Wrong way driver in custody for suspected #ImpairedDriving. Other driver transported to hospital with serious injuries. ^ks — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 14, 2023