Highway 401 westbound closed at Guelph Line after head-on crash

The Ontario Provincial Police say a portion of Highway 401 is closed in Milton following a serious crash on Monday morning.
Police said the crash happened after 6 a.m. and has closed Highway 401’s westbound lanes at Guelph Line.
The head-on crash occurred due to a wrong way driver, police said.
Investigators said a driver is in custody for suspected impaired driving.
The other driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
It is unknown when the westbound lanes will reopen.
