Highway 401 westbound closed at Guelph Line after head-on crash

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 7:00 am
Highway 401 near Guelph Line on Aug. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Highway 401 near Guelph Line on Aug. 14, 2023. Global News
The Ontario Provincial Police say a portion of Highway 401 is closed in Milton following a serious crash on Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened after 6 a.m. and has closed Highway 401’s westbound lanes at Guelph Line.

The head-on crash occurred due to a wrong way driver, police said.

Investigators said a driver is in custody for suspected impaired driving.

The other driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

It is unknown when the westbound lanes will reopen.

OPPOntario Provincial Policehighway 401Highway 401 crashcrash highway 401Westbound Highway 401guelph lime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

