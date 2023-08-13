1 person dead after plane crash near Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died after a plane crashed into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta on Friday evening.

Tofield Mounties said they were contacted at 9:10 p.m. by Trent Joint Rescue to assist in locating an overdue aircraft that was believed to have crashed into the lake.

Tofield RCMP, Beaver County Fire & Rescue, Edmonton Police Service Air Services and Search and Rescue Canada searched for the plane. The plane was located after midnight on Saturday about 200 metres offshore in the northwest portion of the lake, RCMP said.

Officers said one person was found dead and another person was found seriously injured. The seriously injured person was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital.

Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board (CTAISB) and Transportation Safety Board (TSB) are investigating the incident, RCMP said.