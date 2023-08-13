Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 person dead after plane crash near Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 2:21 pm
One occupant of a plane located in a lake east of Edmonton is dead, while a second was airlifted to hospital with what police describe as serious injuries. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
One occupant of a plane located in a lake east of Edmonton is dead, while a second was airlifted to hospital with what police describe as serious injuries. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has died after a plane crashed into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta on Friday evening.

Tofield Mounties said they were contacted at 9:10 p.m. by Trent Joint Rescue to assist in locating an overdue aircraft that was believed to have crashed into the lake.

Tofield RCMP, Beaver County Fire & Rescue, Edmonton Police Service Air Services and Search and Rescue Canada searched for the plane. The plane was located after midnight on Saturday about 200 metres offshore in the northwest portion of the lake, RCMP said.

Trending Now

Officers said one person was found dead and another person was found seriously injured. The seriously injured person was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital.

Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board (CTAISB) and Transportation Safety Board (TSB) are investigating the incident, RCMP said.

Advertisement
More on Canada
RCMPAlbertaPlane CrashTransportation Safety BoardAlberta plane crashCentral Alberta plane crashbeaverhill lakeCanadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices