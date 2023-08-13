Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Scarborough man drowns near municipal pier in Cobourg, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 2:08 pm
A 25-year-old man from Scarborough is dead after drowning in Lake Ontario in Cobourg, Ont., on Aug. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
A 25-year-old man from Scarborough is dead after drowning in Lake Ontario in Cobourg, Ont., on Aug. 12, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Northumberland OPP say a man drowned following an incident off the municipal pier in the Town of Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:05 p.m., OPP received information about a person who appear appeared to be in distress in the water on the east side of the pier on Lake Ontario.

“The person had gone under the water and had not resurfaced,” OPP stated.

The Cobourg Police Service, Cobourg Fire Department and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre based out of Trenton launched a search for the victim.

Police say a 25-year-old man from Scarborough, Ont., was located. He was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg where he was pronounced deceased.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident occurred as the town is hosting the annual Cobourg Sandcastle Festival at Victoria Beach adjacent to the pier.

Click to play video: '‘Water is unpredictable’: Lifesaving Society stresses safety ahead of long weekend'
‘Water is unpredictable’: Lifesaving Society stresses safety ahead of long weekend
Related News
CobourgDrowningLake OntarioNorthumberland OPPDrownCobourg OntarioCobourg pier
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices