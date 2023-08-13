Scarborough man drowns near municipal pier in Cobourg, Ont.

See more sharing options

Northumberland OPP say a man drowned following an incident off the municipal pier in the Town of Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:05 p.m., OPP received information about a person who appear appeared to be in distress in the water on the east side of the pier on Lake Ontario.

“The person had gone under the water and had not resurfaced,” OPP stated.

The Cobourg Police Service, Cobourg Fire Department and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre based out of Trenton launched a search for the victim.

Police say a 25-year-old man from Scarborough, Ont., was located. He was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg where he was pronounced deceased.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The incident occurred as the town is hosting the annual Cobourg Sandcastle Festival at Victoria Beach adjacent to the pier.