Scarborough man dead after drowning in Campbellford, Ont.: police

A 27-year-old man is dead after drowning in Campbellford, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said on July 22 at around 5:20 p.m., officers with the Northumberland detachment received a report that a person was in distress after jumping into the water in the Trent River and Ranney Falls area.

Police said the person went under the water and did not resurface.

According to police, a search was conducted and a 27-year-old man from Scarborough was located and pronounced dead.

“The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario was on scene to assist with the investigation,” police said in a news release.