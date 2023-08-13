Jays’ Chapman out for series finale against Cubs

See more sharing options

Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman has been scratched from the Blue Jays’ series finale against the Chicago Cubs with right middle-finger inflammation.

The Jays planned to move Santiago Espinal from shortstop to third base and play Paul DeJong at short to cover Chapman’s absence.

Chapman is batting .255 this season with 15 home runs and 49 runs batted in.

The Jays entered the finale against Chicago on Sunday afternoon trying to avoid a three-game series sweep.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2023.