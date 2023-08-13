Menu

Traffic

Toronto car crash injures 2 drivers and 3 pedestrians; 1 in critical condition

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 11:17 am
Two of the three pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did the drivers of the two cars. View image in full screen
Two of the three pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did the drivers of the two cars. Isaac Callan/Global News
A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday evening in Toronto with life-threatening injuries following a car crash that left four others injured, including two more pedestrians.

Police said a serious collision was reported at Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West shortly before 6 p.m.

A black Subaru was travelling west along Sheppard Avenue West, while a black Volkswagen Passat was heading eastbound.

Police said the Subaru turned left onto Bathurst Street and collided with the Volkswagen head-on.

The Volkswagen veered off the road and struck three pedestrians, police said, including the person with critical injuries. Police said the other two pedestrians had non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers, the only occupants of the cars, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

