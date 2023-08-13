Menu

Fire

House fire in Vaughan, Ont. leaves 2 people dead

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 9:19 am
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. Two people are dead after a house fire in Vaughan, Ont., north of Toronto. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. Two people are dead after a house fire in Vaughan, Ont., north of Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Two people have died after a fire at a home in Vaughan, Ont., police say.

Emergency services were called to a house fire around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near Jane Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.

Police said firefighters “quickly arrived and extinguished the fire.”

First responders found two people inside the home. Both were declared dead at the scene, and neither has been identified.

Trending Now

The Office of the Fire Marshall and the Office of the Chief Coroner were both contacted to complete investigations. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

