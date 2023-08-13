House fire in Vaughan, Ont. leaves 2 people dead

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have died after a fire at a home in Vaughan, Ont., police say.

Emergency services were called to a house fire around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near Jane Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.

Police said firefighters “quickly arrived and extinguished the fire.”

First responders found two people inside the home. Both were declared dead at the scene, and neither has been identified.

The Office of the Fire Marshall and the Office of the Chief Coroner were both contacted to complete investigations. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.