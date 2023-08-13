Warman becomes first Saskatchewan city to require updated disability signage

Send this page to someone via email

When Warman, Sask., city councillor Tracy Johnson received a letter about accessible parking signage, she knew it was something she could act on.

“The resident had noticed that there were some signs with the word handicapped on there, and so from there, I decided to take it to council,” she said.

Johnson, a former university basketball player and first to play at that level with an artificial leg, spends her time as both an educator and para-athlete to give a voice to the disability community.

Johnson put out the calls to businesses to see if they would be receptive to having accessible parking signs with more up-to-date language. Within a week, she said, signs across the city were changed to reflect language that is inclusive, such as accessible or reserved, replacing the term handicapped, which is considered out of date.

The Legends Golf Club was quick to swap over their signage, something they say incurred very minimal costs.

“It’s a good, positive direction and any small change is good change,” said Davidson Matyczuk, general manager.

“We’re just glad to be on board with the City of Warman and see some things become more current and more awareness towards these things.”

Warman is the first municipality in Saskatchewan with a requirement that all accessible parking stalls have up-to-date symbols and signage.

Johnson said she hopes this small act coupled with the power of words has ripple effects across the province.