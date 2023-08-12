Evacuation order for Lower East Adams Lake wildfire downgraded to alert

Send this page to someone via email

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District handed out good news to some residents living near the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

An evacuation order for part of Rawson Road in Electoral Area F was downgraded on Saturday to an evacuation alert.

The evacuation order was originally issued on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and involved properties from 2597 to 2900 Rawson Rd.

“Residents may return to their homes under an evacuation alert, but may need to leave again on short notice if required,” the regional district said.

“An evacuation order may need to be reissued. However, if that is deemed necessary, the evacuation order process will re-commence.”

The CSRD added that the evacuation alert includes the communities of Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach.

The fire, which started a month ago on July 12 and is suspected to have been started by lightning, is estimated at 6,505 hectares.

Sixty-seven wildland firefighters are battling the blaze, along with support from 15 helicopters in the area and 20 pieces of heavy equipment.

The CSRD noted that “the evacuation alert remains in effect for all areas previously under evacuation order. This includes the communities of Dorian Bay, Woolford Point, and Enns Reach.”

An evacuation alert also remains in place for the northern portion of Tsútswecw Park.

Evacuation orders remain in place for areas south of the Adams Lake Ferry, which are under the jurisdiction of the Adams Lake Indian Band.

Shortly after the CSRD announced it was downgrading the evacuation order, the Thompson Nicola Regional District did the same for one of its evacuation orders.

The order affecting 2992 Rawson Rd. and 3500 Bugcamp Creek in Electoral Area O is now an evacuation alert.

“Should conditions change,” said the TNRD, “an evacuation order will be reinstated as necessary.”

Just across Adams Lake is the Bush Creek East wildfire, a blaze that’s estimated at 3,061 hectares and has also spawned evacuation alerts and orders.