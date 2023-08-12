Montreal swimmers make a splash at Big Meet

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the ‘Big’ swim meet of the summer.

Hundreds of swimmers from 17 pools across the Montreal area compete in a variety of disciplines in the Northshore Aquatic Association (NAA) Championship, also known as the Big Meet.

“This event is basically the final event where the best swimmers from every pool are able to compete, to participate and get the best scores, the best swims they can,” said Leniyo Amayao, vice-president of competitive swimming at the NAA.

This year’s event, hosted by Kirkland’s Ecclestone Pool, attracted around 1,000 people — including swimmers, coaches, lifeguards and spectators — from pools across the West Island, as well as Cote St. Luc and the Town of Mount Royal.

“If you come top three, you get a medal,” 10-year-old swimmer Coralyn Caron said. “But If I don’t, I’m still happy.”

The event is a chance for swimmers to win individual and group titles — but competitors also accumulate points for their pool.

“At the end of the meet, the points are totalled up and a pool will win the Big Meet, some pool will win the championship for the season,” said Chris Bedic, president of Ecclestone Pool. “There will also be a most improved award and an eight and under award to kind of inspire the younger kids to swim and whatnot.”

And though winning is top of mind for many, organizers say the event is more about having fun, meeting new people and spreading awareness about the importance of community pools and the purpose they serve in neighbourhoods.

“Many of the people that live around here have swimming pools, they have in-ground, above-ground pools — they’re equipped,” Bedic said. “And they may have the pools, but they don’t have the programs. And programs are what we offer here.”

Not to mention the community and spirit of friendship people get when they sign up to be part of a community pool, Bedic added — a feeling no trophy, medal or title can give you.