Canada

Intermittent issues with 911 lines in northern B.C., RCMP says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 12, 2023 3:21 pm
RCMP says 911 calls in northern B.C. are experiencing issues with phone lines. View image in full screen
RCMP says 911 calls in northern B.C. are experiencing issues with phone lines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The operations centre that handles 911 calls for the northern half of British Columbia is experiencing issues with its call lines.

B.C. RCMP North District Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said those who are trying to call 911 and are not getting through need to call their local detachments’ non-emergency lines.

“If you experience any issues when calling 911, please call your local detachment immediately as all non-emergency lines are currently working without issue,” she said.

“All calls will be answered. We are working on resolving the issue.”

B.C. 911 service gets tech upgrade

As of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, there is no timeline for when services will be restored back to normal.

The B.C. RCMP North District covers more than 775,000 square kilometres in the northern half of B.C., which includes Terrace, Prince George, Fort St. John and Quesnel.

