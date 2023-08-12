2 dead in Morris, Man. murder-suicide

A man and a woman are dead in what RCMP are calling a murder-suicide.
Just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday officers from the Morris, Emerson and St Pierre-Jolys detachments responded to a home in the RM of Morris and found a 32-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead, police say. Reports said the man shot the woman and a 59-year-old man also at the residence.
The 59-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP say there is a familial connection between the three involved and Mounties are not searching for any other suspects.
Morris RCMP and the major crimes unit continue to investigate.
Winnipeg man, teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal weekend stabbing
Comments