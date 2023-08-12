Menu

Crime

2 dead in Morris, Man. murder-suicide

By Nicole Buffie
Posted August 12, 2023
Morris RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Morris RCMP detachment. RCMP
A man and a woman are dead in what RCMP are calling a murder-suicide.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday officers from the Morris, Emerson and St Pierre-Jolys detachments responded to a home in the RM of Morris and found a 32-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead, police say. Reports said the man shot the woman and a 59-year-old man also at the residence.

The 59-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say there is a familial connection between the three involved and Mounties are not searching for any other suspects.

Morris RCMP and the major crimes unit continue to investigate.

Murder-SuicideRM of MorrisMorris RCMPManitoba murderemerson rcmpSt. Pierre RCMPmorris murder suicide
