Oshawa, Ont. teen injured in collision with vehicle while skateboarding: police

A teenager was injured on Friday evening in Oshawa, Ont., after they were struck by a vehicle while skateboarding.

Police said a collision involving a teenage skateboarder and a vehicle was reported around Avenue Street and Centre Street South during the evening.

The teenager did not need to be transported by air ambulance and was conscious, police said. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Roads in the area were briefly closed but reopened on Friday.