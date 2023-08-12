Menu

Traffic

Oshawa, Ont. teen injured in collision with vehicle while skateboarding: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 12, 2023 12:18 pm
The teenage skateboarder was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene of the accident. View image in full screen
The teenage skateboarder was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene of the accident. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
A teenager was injured on Friday evening in Oshawa, Ont., after they were struck by a vehicle while skateboarding.

Police said a collision involving a teenage skateboarder and a vehicle was reported around Avenue Street and Centre Street South during the evening.

The teenager did not need to be transported by air ambulance and was conscious, police said. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Roads in the area were briefly closed but reopened on Friday.

