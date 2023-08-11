Missing Edmonton man’s remains found; homicide unit investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A missing Edmonton husband and father who was last seen on July 30 has been found dead and the police homicide unit is leading the investigation.

Police said 35-year-old Karar Jawad was last seen driving a gold Toyota Camry, and that his disappearance was out of character.

Jawad’s family told Global News he was home with his wife and baby the morning before he went missing, telling them he had to go out, but he’d be home in the afternoon. When that didn’t happen, his family became concerned and contacted police.

Ten days later, on Aug. 9, investigators found his remains.

In a statement, EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard explained police are not disclosing the cause of death or the location where the remains were found “to preserve the integrity of the investigation.”

Police believe his death is suspicious.

As part of the investigation, police have released a video of Jawad’s Camry being driven back and forth in an alley near 139th Avenue and 89th Street between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

“Detectives are looking to speak with anyone with CCTV footage of the Camry or anyone with knowledge of the vehicle’s previous whereabouts,” Sheppard wrote.

Jawad’s loved ones are grieving his death, saying he was the glue to their tight-knit family.

Fifteen years ago, his brother, Nawar Jawad, was also killed. His burned and frozen body was found in December 2007. At the time, police said Nawar was the prime suspect in the May 2007 murder of Ola Moses.