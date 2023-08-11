Indigenous-led hockey camp starts sixth season in Warman, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

An Indigenous-led summer hockey camp kicked off its sixth season in Warman, Sask., this week to teach young athletes how to love the game.

Coordinator Scott Daniels from Mistawasis Cree Nation said he started Daniels Hockey Camp because of his late father, a residential school survivor.

“He started playing hockey in school as a way to survive and to get better meals,” Daniels said. “After he left the school, he brought hockey to our family.”

Daniels’ five siblings were all hockey players.

Now, Daniels said his whole family pitches in to run the camps, with 2023 being their sixth season.

“It’s a good weekend to come home and spend time with family and do what we love. We love skating, we love teaching, and we love bringing people together,” Daniels said.

“We have a bunch of local people that have come back, ex-pros, ex-hockey players and they’re of the same thinking aspect that they love teaching and coming back and giving something back to the community and these kids who enjoy skating and having a good laugh.”

Daniels has played hockey overseas and said his daughter Sydney had a university career playing and coaching Harvard’s Womens Team.

She is now an NHL scout for the Winnipeg Jets.

“Hockey is on my calendar 365 days a year, but this week, when we get to work with them and help them and be around them, it’s by far my favourite week of the year,” Sydney said.

A large majority of the athletes in Daniels’ program are Indigenous youth.

“We want to have a lot of visual representation. We think it’s a very powerful tool to help youth and show them that there are a lot of opportunities out there for them if they work hard and are passionate about what they are doing,” Syndey said.

“Daniels Hockey is not just a hockey camp — it’s more than that. We really focus and direct all of our attention and energy into those youth and (make) sure that they feel confident in themselves, feel like they belong and that the sky is the limit.”

Camp instructor Colby Daniels said being an Indigenous leader can help the players on and off the ice.

“Having role models that are just like you, that grew up in the same settings, the same environment and hearing their stories of how they got an opportunity through hockey or have the opportunity to go to school, it’s a lot.”

Paul Ledoux, parent of nine-year-old Carson Ledoux, said Daniels and his family are great role models for the players.

“They are well-respected individuals and they have achieved a lot for themselves as individuals in the arena.”

The camp is open to all ages, gender and ability, whether the athletes are Indigenous or non-Indigenous.