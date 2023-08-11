SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Jose Bautista retires as a Blue Jay

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2023 4:45 pm
TORONTO – Jose Bautista is officially retiring as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bautista and Blue Jays team president Mark Shapiro signed a one-day contract in front of media to make it official.

The six-time all-star says he had known for years he wanted to retire with the Blue Jays.

Bautista hasn’t played since 2018 when he spent time on the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

He finishes his playing career with 344 home runs, a .247 batting average and 975 runs batted in.

Bautista led all of baseball with 54 home runs in 2010 and again in 2011 with 43.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

