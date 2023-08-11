On, off ramp to Toronto’s DVP closed due to police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

An on and off ramp to Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway is closed due to a police investigation.

Toronto police said the entrance and exit to the DVP at Bloor Street and Bayview Avenue is closed.

Officers told Global News the closure was due to a person in crisis.

In a tweet, Toronto police said Bloor Street East was closed in both directions from Broadview Avenue to Drumsnap Road.

The northbound lanes of Bayview Avenue are closed at Rosedale Valley Road, while the southbound lanes are closed at the DVP exit.

Officers said to “expect delays in the area.”

3:10 pm

– Bloor St. E closed in both directions from: Broadview Ave to Drumsnab Rd.

– N/B Bayview Ave closed at Rosedale Valley Rd

– S/B Bayview Ave closed at the DVP exit

Expect delays in the area

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 11, 2023