Traffic

On, off ramp to Toronto’s DVP closed due to police investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 4:24 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
An on and off ramp to Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway is closed due to a police investigation.

Toronto police said the entrance and exit to the DVP at Bloor Street and Bayview Avenue is closed.

Officers told Global News the closure was due to a person in crisis.

In a tweet, Toronto police said Bloor Street East was closed in both directions from Broadview Avenue to Drumsnap Road.

The northbound lanes of Bayview Avenue are closed at Rosedale Valley Road, while the southbound lanes are closed at the DVP exit.

Officers said to “expect delays in the area.”

Toronto PoliceTPSToronto trafficDon Valley ParkwayDVPToronto DVPdon valley parkway police investigation
