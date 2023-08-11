Menu

Crime

B.C. man with gang ties wanted Canada-wide after vanishing upon prison release

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 5:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police make large drug bust as officials put forward opiod crisis report'
Vancouver Police make large drug bust as officials put forward opiod crisis report
The Vancouver Police have seized a collection of guns and more than two kilograms of opiods, potentially worth millions on the street. As Kristen Robinson reports, the seizure comes as officials put forward a new report aimed at tackling the growing opiod crisis – Aug 16, 2017
Vancouver police are searching for a convicted federal offender who failed to check into his halfway house upon release from prison.

Harjot Singh Samra, 27, is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Harjot Singh Samra is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Harjot Singh Samra is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Vancouver police

In a media release, police said Samra was meant to check into the facility Thursday.

Police later spotted him driving near Cambie Street and Marine Drive around 6 p.m., but he sped away when they tried to stop him, according to the release.

Trending Now

Vancouver police say Samra served time for “numerous drug and weapons offences.”

Samra was arrested and charged with gun and drug trafficking in 2017 as a part of the VPD’s ‘Project Tariff” investigation targeting the Heer/Dhillon/Samra crime group.

At the time, police said the group had been locked in conflict with other crime groups on the Lower Mainland.

During the investigation, police seized several semi-automatic rifles and shotguns, along with heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.

Anyone who sees Samra or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

