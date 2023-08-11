Sexual assault investigation at Fort Saskatchewan High School leads to arrest: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in which RCMP say the victims were employees at a high school northeast of Edmonton.

In a news release issued Friday morning, the RCMP said they began their investigation when they were told about the assaults “involving a custodian at Fort Saskatchewan High School.”

Police said their investigation began on June 30.

“As a result of the investigation, Antonio Mital, 54, a resident of Sherwood Park, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault,” police said.

Mital is scheduled to appear in court in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Aug. 31.

