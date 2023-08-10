Police charge man in connection with 4 sexual assaults at West Edmonton Mall waterpark

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a police investigation looking into sexual assaults at West Edmonton Mall this week.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said the investigation began when police received reports about “four incidents of sexual assault that reportedly occurred in the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark facility” on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were told that a man “inappropriately touched” two 13-year-old girls as well as a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl while swimming in the wave pool.

According to the EPS, the victims told security, who detained the man and called police.

Police said Sukhjinder Singh has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.