Winnipeg School Division introduces new visionary chief superintendent

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg School Division introduced a new visionary Chief Superintendent on Friday who is meant to lead the division toward education excellence.

The Board of Trustees had a special board meeting on Thursday where it was decided that Matt Henderson will join the division as superintendent/CEO.

“We look forward to working with Matt Henderson as we continue to undertake the important work of Winnipeg School Division, including updating our strategic plan and our continued focus on ensuring our schools are safe and inclusive spaces for learning and academic achievement for all students,” said Betty Edel, Chair, Winnipeg School Division Board of Trustees.

Henderson is coming in from the Seven Oaks School Division where he served as an assistant superintendant.

He has taught grades five to twelve and is a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Manitoba, as well as an instructor at the University of Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Henderson will be replacing Ms. Pauline Clarke who held the position for years. Clarke’s last day will be on September 6.

Henderson will be joining the division on August 22 and officially taking over as CEO on September 7.

WSD was established in 1871 and currently has 79 schools, almost 30,000 students and over 4,000 full time employees.

Its purpose is to provide a learning environment that fosters the growth of each student’s potential and provide equitable opportunity to develop the knowledge, skills and values necessary for meaningful participation in a global and diverse society.