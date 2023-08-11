S&P/TSX composite index inches up as week long rise levels off, U.S. markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock market index crawled upward Friday morning, buoyed by energy and telecom stocks and restrained by tech and metals, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index rose 24.32 points to 20,367.20, capping a week of gains that kicked off on Aug. 4.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average increased 36.55 points to 35,212.70. The S&P 500 index dipped 13.42 points to 4,455.41, while the Nasdaq composite decreased 113.71 points to 13,624.28.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.46 cents US compared with 74.58 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was up 60 cents at US$83.42 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.71 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down a dollar at US$1,947.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down four cents at US$3.73 a pound.