Winnipeg police looking for leads in pair of unsolved homicides

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate two unsolved homicides.

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of Sydney Frederick Chubb, 28, and police have yet to make an arrest.

Chubb was found with severe upper-body trauma on the morning of Aug. 13, 2022, on the southeast sidewalk of the Osborne Street Bridge. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died a week later.

Police have deemed his death a homicide, and are looking for any information about Chubb’s whereabouts or contacts before the incident.

View image in full screen The Homicide Unit continues to investigate the murder of 30-year-old Winnipeg man Anthony Evaristo Gonzales. Winnipeg Police Service

In an unrelated homicide, Anthony Evaristo Gonzales, 30, was killed three years ago this week.

Police said he was attacked around 1:20 a.m. by a group of unknown people outside a St. Matthews Avenue establishment.

The suspects took off before police arrived, and Gonzales later died of his injuries. Investigators think there were a number of witnesses to the assault and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with details about either case is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).