Crime

Winnipeg police looking for leads in pair of unsolved homicides

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 11:51 am
Sydney Chubb. View image in full screen
Sydney Chubb. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate two unsolved homicides.

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of Sydney Frederick Chubb, 28, and police have yet to make an arrest.

Chubb was found with severe upper-body trauma on the morning of Aug. 13, 2022, on the southeast sidewalk of the Osborne Street Bridge. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died a week later.

Police have deemed his death a homicide, and are looking for any information about Chubb’s whereabouts or contacts before the incident.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate the murder of 30-year-old Winnipeg man Anthony Evaristo Gonzales. View image in full screen
The Homicide Unit continues to investigate the murder of 30-year-old Winnipeg man Anthony Evaristo Gonzales. Winnipeg Police Service

In an unrelated homicide, Anthony Evaristo Gonzales, 30, was killed three years ago this week.

Police said he was attacked around 1:20 a.m. by a group of unknown people outside a St. Matthews Avenue establishment.

The suspects took off before police arrived, and Gonzales later died of his injuries. Investigators think there were a number of witnesses to the assault and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with details about either case is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

