Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted after woman, teen girl assaulted, threatened with death at Toronto home: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 11:58 am
Franklyn Nelson, 38, is wanted.
Franklyn Nelson, 38, is wanted. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Pickering man is wanted after a woman and a teen girl were assaulted and threatened with death at a Toronto home, police say.

Toronto police issued a news release about the alleged incident on Friday, which said that on July 26 at around 10 p.m., police responded to an assault call in the Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West area.

Police said a suspect assaulted and threatened a woman and a girl at their home before fleeing the area.

The suspect and victims are known to each other, police added.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect.

On Thursday at around 5:14 p.m., police said the suspect went again to the residence and threatened to kill the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

Thirty-eight-year-old Franklyn Nelson is wanted for a number of offences including two counts of assault, two counts of uttering death threats, two counts of assault/choking, and criminal harassment.

He was described as five-foot-six with a medium build, a goatee, short hair and brown eyes.

Trending Now

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Crews battle massive fire at industrial site in Toronto'
Crews battle massive fire at industrial site in Toronto
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoAssaultToronto crimetoronto police servicePickeringToronto assaultIslington Avenue and Finch Avenue WestPickering man wanted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices