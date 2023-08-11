Man wanted after woman, teen girl assaulted, threatened with death at Toronto home: police

See more sharing options

A Pickering man is wanted after a woman and a teen girl were assaulted and threatened with death at a Toronto home, police say.

Toronto police issued a news release about the alleged incident on Friday, which said that on July 26 at around 10 p.m., police responded to an assault call in the Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West area.

Police said a suspect assaulted and threatened a woman and a girl at their home before fleeing the area.

The suspect and victims are known to each other, police added.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect.

On Thursday at around 5:14 p.m., police said the suspect went again to the residence and threatened to kill the victim.

Thirty-eight-year-old Franklyn Nelson is wanted for a number of offences including two counts of assault, two counts of uttering death threats, two counts of assault/choking, and criminal harassment.

He was described as five-foot-six with a medium build, a goatee, short hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.