Fire

West Kelowna residents use garden hoses to knock down neighbourhood fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 10:23 am
Kalamoir park in West Kelowna deemed as one of the top regional park priorities for fuel mitigation work to reduce the threat of fire.
Reminders of how dangerous wildfires can be are all around us these days — after all we are in the midst of a wildfire season and a bad one at that. Fuel mitigation work is one of the key components of reducing the fire risk and that's what the regional district of the Central Okanagan Okanagan is tackling within its parks. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
Residents of a West Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood armed themselves with garden hoses and made quick work of a late-night hedge fire that was sparked near a pedestrian path.

When West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews arrived at the 3100 block of Allison Place with several engines ready to go, officials said the fire, which had grown to 100 feet by five feet in diameter, had been knocked down.

Sparks from a passing vehicle likely caused three grass fires in West Kelowna.

“There was no extension to the properties on both sides of the trail. The fire is currently under investigation,” a West Kelowna Fire Rescue official said in a press release.

“WKFR would like to thank the public in assisting with the extinguishment of the fire and remind everyone to be diligent in these extremely dry conditions.”

