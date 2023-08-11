West Kelowna residents use garden hoses to knock down neighbourhood fire

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a West Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood armed themselves with garden hoses and made quick work of a late-night hedge fire that was sparked near a pedestrian path.

When West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews arrived at the 3100 block of Allison Place with several engines ready to go, officials said the fire, which had grown to 100 feet by five feet in diameter, had been knocked down.

“There was no extension to the properties on both sides of the trail. The fire is currently under investigation,” a West Kelowna Fire Rescue official said in a press release.

“WKFR would like to thank the public in assisting with the extinguishment of the fire and remind everyone to be diligent in these extremely dry conditions.”