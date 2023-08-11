Saskatchewan NDP steal two of three seats in provincial byelection

Send this page to someone via email

The results for the provinces three byelections are coming in, and it was a big night for the Sask. NDP, as they were able to steal two seats from the Saskatchewan Party and the provincial government.

Jared Clarke in Regina Walsh Acres has won the seat formerly held by Derek Meyers, before he passed away due to cancer in March.

Clarke ended the night with 56.6 per cent of the vote.

The NDP also took home the Regina Coronation Park seat with a win from Noor Burki. The seat was formerly held by Mark Docherty.

Burki finished the evening with 54 per cent of the vote.

With the two wins, the official oppositions seat count grows to 14.

Despite a challenge from the Sask. NDP’s Kaitlyn Stadnyk, and the Saskatchewan United Party’s Jon Hromek, the Sask. Party maintained its hold on Lumsden-Morse.

Blaine McLeod took home the win with 52 per cent of the vote.

“Today we took a big step towards a Saskatchewan that is better,” Clarke said after his win. “The campaign to defeat Scott Moe started in Saskatoon Meewasin last year, and our momentum has been building to a win in Regina Walsh Acres and Regina Coronation Park.”

Sask. NDP leader Carla Beck said the vote was a long time coming, but she is thrilled to see change in the province starting to take place.

“We are not here to settle for second place,” Beck said. “I am so thrilled with the result we got tonight… We are fighting to kick out a tired and out of touch government that has stopped delivering for people in this province.”

Premier Scott Moe took to Twitter to celebrate McLeod’s win.

“Thank you to all the byelection candidates and your teams and congratulations to Saskatchewan’s three newest MLAs,” Moe said.

“I look forward to working with Lumsden-Morse MLA Blaine McLeod — the newest member of our Saskatchewan Party government caucus.”

A second counting of the vote will take place on Aug. 12, before being finalized on Aug. 22.