Canada

Emergency crews respond to ‘plane down’ in High River, Alta.

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 6:43 pm
A file photo of the runway at the High River Regional Airport in southern Alberta. View image in full screen
CREDIT: https://www.highriverairport.ca/. CREDIT: https://www.highriverairport.ca/
Emergency responders in southern Alberta were called to respond to a “plane down” at the High River Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon.

An official with the High River Fire Department confirmed the development to Global News but said they could not confirm if anyone was injured or what type of aircraft was involved.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP and Alberta Health Services for more details.

High River is located about a one-hour drive south of Calgary.

More to come…

